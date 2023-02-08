When hair loss can’t be prevented or reversed, there’s only one solution: hair transplant surgery. Hair transplantation is a low-risk procedure that is performed using various techniques, some more advanced than others. In the hands of capable doctors, it can lead to truly remarkable results.

In the last couple of years, Turkey has become a popular choice for people seeking a good hair transplant clinic. Most of them are situated in Istanbul, turning the city into a global phenomenon.

To find out what fuels the growing popularity of Turkish hair transplants, we’ve visited one of the top-rated clinics in Istanbul and talked to its patients. Here’s what we’ve learned.

Dedicated to Beauty and Committed to Health

Receiving a hair transplant in Turkey is different from your everyday medical experience. The Estevien Clinic is a good example of this. Led by Dr. Esin Eğilmez and Dr. Okan Morkoc, the hair transplant team at the Estevien Clinic is among the longest-standing clinics in the Turkish capital.

Many students come to Turkey to study medicine, but Eğilmez and Morkoc are natives. Dr. Eğilmez holds a doctorate in Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgery and is said to be one of the most precise surgeons in the field. She is followed by a team of professional aestheticians and medical workers.

The hair transplant team at the Estevien Clinic exists for a long time. In over a decade, the number of domestic and international patients they’ve operated on has exceeded 25,000.

Estevien is a holder of the International Health Tourism Authorization Certificate and a good example of why Turkish clinics are so popular – as their slogan says, they are dedicated to beauty and committed to health.

Hair Transplant Procedures at the Estevien Clinic

Estevien Clinic is an International Surgery Center that specializes in a wide variety of surgical procedures. Hair restoration is only one of the fields that the clinic’s surgeons cover, alongside plastic, dental, obesity, and eye surgeries. Estevien offers a variety of hair transplants, too:

● Hair, beard and eyebrow transplantation

● Hair transplantation using the FUE technique

● High-precision sapphire FUE hair transplants

● State-of-the-art DHI hair transplant surgeries

● Unshaved and shaved hair transplantation

When you feel ready to commit to surgery, you can jump straight to scheduling an online meeting with the doctor. Based on this consultation, the surgeon will tell you which type of hair transplant procedure is best for you and estimate how much the surgery will cost.

The doctor will take another look at the state of your hair when you arrive in Istanbul. You’ll complete medical tests, after which the medical staff will prepare you for the surgery.

What to Expect During and After the Surgery

The hair transplant surgery itself depends on the technique used by the surgeon. What’s mutual to all procedures is that the surgeon will use some kind of precision tool to extract hair from the donor area at the back of your head and implant these healthy hair follicles in your bald area.

After the surgery, you’ll stay in Istanbul for a follow-up with the doctor. You can travel back home and begin your recovery if everything is fine. Depending on the method used, you will see more or less bleeding – the smaller the incisions, the less bleeding, and the faster the healing process.

On average, you should be able to see the first signs of hair restoration in a few weeks. The new hair grows quickly during the first couple of months, but this is often followed by a temporary shock loss. Most patients wait nine to twelve months before seeing the full results.

Hair Transplant Package at the Estevien Clinic

When you book a hair transplant in Istanbul, you are usually presented with an all-inclusive package that covers the cost of hotel, transportation, and all medical expenses. This is the case with hair transplant surgeries at the Estevien Clinic as well. The total package at this Istanbul clinic includes:

● Medical tests and doctor’s examination

● A stay at the hotel and a personal driver

● Post-operative consultation and aftercare

● Simultaneous transplantation support

If you’re wondering how much money you need to set aside, the answer might surprise you. Despite being one of the global industry leaders, Turkish clinics offer competitive prices. Costs can vary between clinics, but they can be up to three times less than in the UK.

Hair Transplant Cost in Turkey Compared to the UK

In general, a hair transplant in Turkey costs around €3,000. For comparison, the median price for any number of transplanted hairs in the UK is £10,000. While you need approximately €2,000 for an FUE procedure surgery in Turkey, the same operation can cost up to £12,090 in the UK or €7,000 in Europe.

In some clinics, the overall cost is estimated based on the number of grafts. Prices depend on the size of your balding area and the duration of the procedure, but they are still lower than in the UK.

At the Estevien Clinic, they explain that the reason for this is a saturated market. There are many clinics in Istanbul that offer a similar quality of service, so they need to keep their prices low. In addition, Turkey’s notoriously stable economy remains relatively unaffected by the global crisis.

Conclusion

A hair transplant in Istanbul is an all-inclusive medical package that combines high-quality patient care with a chance to see one of the most beautiful cities in the world – and all that for an affordable price.

If you are only starting to consider hair transplantation as an alternative to hair loss, you might be able to learn more about this procedure at the Estevien Clinic’s website. You may also contact the clinic’s team via email or phone and have one of their medical workers explain everything you need to know.