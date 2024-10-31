People have been cracking up at how Rachel Reeves announced an increase in the air passenger duty on private jets in the Commons.

The chancellor revealed that private jet passengers will face a 50 per cent increase in the fees they pay on flights as she cracks down on the super-rich.

The rise will mean people flying on large private aircraft will pay about £1,000 in air passenger duty (APD) for an intercontinental flight.

Even before the increase, the tax was expected to raise £4.5 billion in the next fiscal year – equivalent to £150 per household.

Announcing the moves in the Commons, Reeves took a hilarious swipe at Rishi Sunak, saying that it would result in a levy of £450 per passenger “for a private jet to, say, California”.

The former prime minister, who was a user of business jets and helicopters during his premiership, has a £5 million beach house north of Los Angeles, where it has been speculated that he will relocate after standing down as Tory leader.

Watch the clip in full below:

The moment Rachel Reeves announces a 50% hike in passenger duty for private planes



Looking directly at Rishi Sunak as she states this is equivalent to £450 on a flight to say "California"



Sunak looks away#Budget2024#PMQs pic.twitter.com/h4CRDTjRFH — Clifford 🇪🇺 (@holte) October 30, 2024

