Cor blimey, that’s some rallying call from Dale Vince. The Ecotricity founder and top Labour donor has called out ‘profoundly stupid’ wealthy citizens in the UK, who claim that they will leave the country should they be asked to contribute more.

Dale Vince tells tax-dodging millionaires to ‘f*** off and leave’

In a stunning tirade, the committed environmentalist – and proud vegan – put many other millionaires to shame with comments he made over the weekend. Vince praised Britain as a ‘brilliant country’, and lashed out at the cynics by referring to them as ‘countryside dwellers’.

“If people only live here because they pay less tax, they should f*** off. This is a brilliant country. There’s no way people won’t live here because of a fairer tax system. Countryside dwellers need to accept that this is a contribution to our national economy.” | Dale Vince

What to expect from the 2024 Labour Budget

Those with a fair bit in the bank are getting a little nervous ahead of the Budget this week. Labour will, after as much trepidation as anticipation, reveal their financial outlook for the next 12 months. It isn’t expected to be a cheery affair, and many issues remain up for debate.

The party has vowed not to touch the taxes of ‘working people’, and will instead look to increase employers’ National Insurance contributions. However, with reports suggesting that shareholders and property owners could face further taxes, the government is facing discontent.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will remind the nation why things aren’t looking too rosy, by publishing a letter from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), outlining how exactly the Tories left behind a devastating £22 billion fiscal ‘black hole’ before being voted out.

Dale Vince lashes out at ‘countryside dwellers’

With several well-known millionaires confirming their intention to leave the country while Labour are in power, Dale Vince doesn’t seem to be too cut up about their departures. In fact, he sounds like he might even give a few a lift to the airport.