BBC Question Time had to mute an audience member who used an expletive while criticising the government’s refugee policy.

During an emotional episode of the broadcaster’s flagship politics show, which this week came from London, immigration minister Robert Jenrick came under fire for the so-called’stop the boats’ plan, as the programme discussed Gary Lineker’s comparison of the government’s language to 1930s Germany.

One audience member praised the the sports presenter, asserting “we need more people like Gary Lineker to speak the truth to the power”, adding that the comparison to the Second World War was “perfectly fine”.

He then accused the government of “dog-whistling” because “you need an enemy,” before criticising Brexit and the lack of funding for the NHS and housing.

After that, the sound was muted.

You can watch it below:

