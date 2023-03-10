BBC Question time was explosive this week as the panel discussed the report that Boris Johnson was giving his father a knighthood.

Journalist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown pointed out that “Stanley Johnson was a wife beater” – this lead to Fiona Bruce explaining that “he broke his wife’s nose, she was hospitalised. It did happen, but it was a one off”

In a new book, The Gambler, author Tom Bower describes Stanley’s marriage to Boris Johnson’s mum Charlotte as violent and unhappy.

She told the author: “He broke my nose. He made me feel like I deserved it.”

“I want the truth to be told.”

You may also like: Question Time mutes audience member for dropping the F-Bomb