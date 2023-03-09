The Conservative Party’s controversial Illegal Immigration Bill proves they know they can’t fight the next general election on domestic issues, a leading criminal barrister has said.

Speaking to Sarah Jane on Sky News, Chris Daw KC said the government’s small boats plan is 100 per cent illegal and they are fully aware of that.

“To detain someone, without trial, without access to a lawyer, or the courts, and then deport them – it’s abominable”, he said.

“The UK will become an international human rights pariah. There’s nothing 50-50 about it.”

With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to bite at home, the NHS in tatters and the economy stalling, Daw said the Conservatives know they can’t win the next election on domestic issues.

They have therefore decided to pick on a minority group and antagonise voters by suggesting the opposition are standing in the way of them resolving the issue.

But as this article points out, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“If this government was to fight the next election on domestic issues and such like they know they’d be wiped out” “They pick on a minority group and they try to get people to get angry and get antagonised against that minority group and this is a classic example.” pic.twitter.com/iC8KxMqCHU — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) March 8, 2023

Related: Exposing the Tories’ Deepfake Illegal Immigration Bill