A man in the Question Time audience gave what might well be the perfect analogy for the slew of Tory defections to Reform.

Over the last couple of weeks, failed ex-Tory ministers Nadhim Zahawi, Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick have all announced they’re switching shades of blue and hopping on the Reform bandwagon.

Along with the defection of former shadow cabinet minister Andrew Rosindell, Nigel Farage’s party now have eight MPs – although more of them were elected as Tory representatives than were as Reform representatives…

But which ever way Farage tries to spin it, it’s an unavoidable fact that his so-called anti-establishment party are filling their ranks with the very people they accuse of ‘breaking Britain’ over the last few years.

Many are now questioning why anyone would decide to vote for a party that looks like it will just put the failed Tories of the Boris Johnson/Liz Truss/Rishi Sunak years back into power.

This was summed up perfectly by an audience member during this week’s edition of Question Time.

He asked: “How can anyone think Refom are a party of change when they only appear to be a care home for old Tories?”

The comment drew laughter from both the rest of the audience and the panel, before applause broke out for the quip.

How can anyone think Refom are a party of change when they only appear to be a caregiver for old Tories. Audience laughs then applauds.#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/K9toaBDm6W — Mike H (@mikoh123) January 29, 2026

Brilliantly put!