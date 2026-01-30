Labour minister Douglas Alexander has been praised for calling out political commentator Konstantin Kisin over his nonsense claims that Rishi Sunak is ‘not English.’

Alexander, who is the Secretary of State for Scotland, and Kisin, who hosts the controversial Triggernometry podcast, were both members of the Question Time panel on Thursday evening.

During a question about the recent Tory defections to Reform, Alexander and Kisin clashed over comments Kisin made last year on his podcast.

Kisin sparked controversy last February when he said on his podcast that former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is not English.

When the Spectator’s Fraser Nelson correctly said that Sunak “is absolutely English, he was born and bred here,” Kisin replied: “He’s a brown Hindu; how is he English?”

The clip went viral and prompted widespread condemnation from politicians on both sides.

Sitting next to Kisin on Question Time, Alexander took him to task over the outrageous comments, telling him “we have a fundamentally different view.”

After challenging him over the comments, Kisin defended himself by saying that he had instead referred to Sunak as British.

Alexander then rightly asked why Kisin had felt the need to mention the former Tory leader’s skin colour then, telling him: “I can hear the code.”

On X, Alexander was praised for challenging Kisin’s “dog-whistling.”