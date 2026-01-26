Suella Braverman has become the latest MP to swap one shade of blue for another by defecting from the Tories to Reform UK.

Fresh on the heels of the likes of Nadhim Zahawi and Robert Jenrick, Braverman was unveiled as Reform’s latest recruit at a press event on Monday.

The former home secretary becomes Reform’s 8th sitting MP in the House of Commons, and the third Tory MP this month alone to move over to Nigel Farage’s party.

Speaking at her unveiling, the Fareham and Waterlooville MP said she felt “like I’ve come home.”

“Loyalty demands honesty and honesty compels me to say this: today Britain is indeed broken,” Braverman continued. “She is suffering. She is not well.

“Immigration is out of control. Our public services are on their knees. People don’t feel safe. Our youngsters are leaving the country for better futures elsewhere. We can’t even defend ourselves and our nation stands weak and humiliated on the world stage.

“So we stand at a crossroads. We can either continue down this route of managed decline to weakness and surrender.

“Or we can fix our country, reclaim our power, rediscover our strength. I believe that a better Britain is possible,”

The defection comes as little surprise in the wake of Jenrick’s defection to Reform, given that Braverman also sat very much on the right of the Tory Party alongside the former shadow justice secretary.

However, it does come six months after her husband Rael resigned from Reform following attacks on Suella from some party members.

In a post on X, Rael congratulated his wife on joining Reform, saying Braverman has “found a place where you belong.”