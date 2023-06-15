WOW 🔥"Committee now considers that if Mr Johnson were still a Member he should be suspended from the service of the House for 90 days for repeated contempts and for seeking to undermine the parliamentary process." Recommends Johnson "not granted a former members' pass". ~AA https://t.co/j4aMBngdi6

The recommended suspension far exceeded the 10-day threshold which, if approved by the wider House of Commons, could have led to a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

It found Johnson committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament with his partygate denials.

A report into the former prime minister’s conduct has finally been released.

The Privileges Committee would have recommended a 90 DAY suspension for disgraced Boris Johnson if he were still a Member of Parliament.

