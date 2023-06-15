Boris Johnson’s resignation as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip will force Britain to think again on Brexit, Martin Kettle has argued in the Guardian.

A long-awaited report concluding that Johnson misled Parliament with his partygate denials is set to be published on Thursday morning.

After a 14-month investigation, the Privileges Committee will release its findings on whether the former prime minister committed a contempt of Parliament by misleading MPs either recklessly or deliberately by denying lockdown rules were broken in No 10.

Johnson has railed against the committee he has criticised as a “kangaroo court”, and dramatically quit as an MP on Friday after receiving its verdict.

The former Conservative leader’s resignation means he will not serve the lengthy suspension likely to be recommended.

But his resignation could also spell the death of his passion project in Brexit.

Writing in the Guardian, Martin Kettle said: “The biggest lie that Johnson ever told, and the one that was most widely believed, was over Brexit.

“It has resulted in the largest piece of damage of the many he inflicted on the country. Johnson’s fall and unpopularity ought, therefore, to reopen Britain’s relationship with Europe.”

Johnson and Johnson was trending on Twitter shortly after.

Here’s a look at what people had to say:

As the house of cards collapses, Britain can reclaim its social conscience and grow the fuck up.

As the house of cards collapses, Britain can reclaim its social conscience and grow the fuck up.

Brexit was Johnson and Johnson was Brexit. Now that he has gone, Britain must think again | Martin Kettle — EuropeanPowell (@EuropeanPowell) June 15, 2023

Hear, hear! Time to dump Boris's catastrophic Brexit.



Brexit was Johnson and Johnson was Brexit. Now that he has gone, Britain must think again



The disgraced former PM and our disastrous exit from the EU were umbilically linked. His fall presents a precious opportunity… — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) June 15, 2023

Brexit was a social and economic calamity for our country



It cannot be distinguished from Johnson’s regime of lies



Now he’s gone, it is time to use our democratic right to change our minds



And begin the journey home to the heart of Europe@euromove https://t.co/C8lOM8SRK0 — Green💚🌻Molly (@GreenPartyMolly) June 15, 2023

‘Johnson’s fall and unpopularity ought, therefore, to reopen Britain’s relationship with Europe. That is too big a question for this or any other future government to keep locked away in the too-difficult box. It is time – to take back control

https://t.co/9JdQRmszYp — Robin Murray (@robinthemint) June 15, 2023

'Johnson leaves behind a damaged personal reputation, a damaged party, a damaged system of government, a damaged parliamentary democracy and a damaged country.' — Kathy Trevelyan (@kathytre) June 15, 2023

