

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on lives across the globe, imposing restrictive measures and forcibly separating people from their loved ones. Within this tumultuous period, a heart-wrenching Johnson narrative has surfaced, shedding light on the profound consequences of lockdown measures.

Recently, Philippa Bateman, a grieving mother from Worcestershire, bravely shared her profoundly poignant story on BBC Radio 4. Her account is a testament to the unimaginable loss she has endured, underscoring the urgent need for accountability and justice in the face of overwhelming personal tragedy.

Bateman’s life was irreversibly altered when she tragically lost her daughter during the lockdown. In an emotionally charged interview, she revealed the heartbreaking fact that her daughter took her own life after being denied the chance to see her.

Her anguish is intensified by a righteous anger and a fervent desire for accountability. Bateman firmly believes that the then Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, should be held responsible for his actions during this critical period.

Bateman says that while her daughter was suffering and ultimately succumbing to her fate, Johnson was purportedly attending parties and dishonestly downplaying the severity of the situation. She contends that these actions exhibit a profound lack of empathy and leadership, which she believes played a role in her daughter’s tragic demise.

Philippa Bateman’s deeply moving account serves as a poignant reminder of the profound toll the pandemic has taken on humanity and the imperative of strong leadership and accountability during times of crisis.

Boris Johnson found to have committed ‘repeated contempts’ of Parliament

Recent developments have further underscored the concerns surrounding Boris Johnson’s conduct. A cross-party investigation has found that Johnson committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament with his partygate denials, warranting a recommended 90-day suspension. These acts, including deliberately misleading Members of Parliament, could have led to a by-election for the former prime minister if he had not preemptively resigned.

