Priti Patel has quit as Home Secretary, following the election of Liz Truss as the new Conservative Party leader.

In her resignation letter to Boris Johnson, shared on social media, Ms Patel said it was her “choice” to continue her public service from the backbenches, when Ms Truss formally takes up her post as prime minister on Tuesday.

She also took time to show a touch of class and tell fellow MPs to ‘shut up.’

Meanwhile in the House of Commons chamber:



Priti Patel has told MPs to “shut up” after Boris Johnson’s name was met by a wall of groans. pic.twitter.com/t82rddpedr — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) September 5, 2022

Rwanda

While she pledged her support for the new leader, she said it was “vital” that she continued to support the policies she had pursued to tackle illegal immigration – including the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda.

“It has been the honour of my life to serve as Home Secretary for the last three years,” she tweeted.

It has been the honour of my life to serve as Home Secretary for the last three years. I am proud of our work to back the police, reform our immigration system and protect our country. My letter to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/seTx6ikX25 — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) September 5, 2022

“I am proud of our work to back the police, reform our immigration system and protect our country.”

Her departure comes amid reports that Ms Truss is planning to appoint Attorney General Suella Braverman as home secretary when she begins assembling her new cabinet.

Fiercely loyal to Mr Johnson, she was one of the few cabinet ministers not to declare their support for either Ms Truss or her leadership rival, Rishi Sunak.

Her three years in office have been marked by a series of controversies – not least her attempts to stem the flow of migrants crossing the Channel.

Earlier this year she signed what she described as a “landmark” agreement with Rwanda to send refugees to the east African state to claim asylum there.

Deportation flight

However, the first deportation flight, which had been due to take off in June, was grounded amid a series of legal challenges and so far no deportations have taken place.

Since then, the numbers crossing the Channel have continued to rise with the daily total topping 1,000 for the second time this year on Sunday.

In her letter to Mr Johnson, Ms Patel argued that it was “vital” to press on with the policy, signalling that she would continue to champion the scheme from the backbenches.

“As we know, there is no single solution to this huge challenge and the Government must tackle the full spectrum of issues to halt the illegal entry of migrants to the UK,” she said.

Her departure came after it was announced that another ally of Mr Johnson – Tory Party co-chairman Ben Elliot – was also standing down.

Reactions

As she left her senior post people were quick to comment on her legacy:

1.

Good riddance @PritiPatel.



You were an unspeakably cruel Home Secretary and won’t be missed by anyone with a shred of decency 👋🏽 — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) September 5, 2022

2.

I have worked with 8 Home Secretaries & I can say with some confidence that Priti Patel was the worst… so far — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) September 5, 2022

3.

🚨 BREAKING!



Priti Patel resigns and "returns to the back-benches" https://t.co/525qeam2OF pic.twitter.com/D2XFBCmIo1 — UK PoliticalPics 🚨|📸 (@UKPoliticalPics) September 5, 2022

4.

I sense you ain't seen nothing yet with Braverman in charge… pic.twitter.com/SeHG0Doxgj — sjcnj 💙 (@sjcnj) September 6, 2022

5.

The bad news is I'm axing Priti Patel as home secretary.



The good news is I've found an even bigger wingnut to replace her: pic.twitter.com/yX2q6SyX0l — Parody Liz Truss (@LizTruss_MP) August 27, 2022

6.

Emotional last day for Priti Patel as staff have a whip round to let her run over a kitten with a steamroller. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) September 5, 2022

7.

You have achieved nothing other than to make our country smaller and meaner. You took pleasure in cruelty; most enthusiastically so when you could target it at society’s most vulnerable. Your departure improves politics more than anything else in your career has or ever could. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) September 5, 2022

8.

Damning Tory 12yr record on crime & policing.



Stabbings up 60%. Serious gun & knife crime problems. Yet over 90% of violent criminals aren’t caught/charged & prosecutions at record low.



On Priti Patel’s last day I asked why successive Tory Home Secretaries let things get so bad pic.twitter.com/2l2oqstrqA — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) September 5, 2022

9.

I suppose the tiny victory of Priti Patel resigning is like when you look down at your arm and realise your eczema has cleared up just before the extinction event meteor strikes the hill you’re standing on. — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) September 6, 2022

10.

And there goes Priti Patel who’ll be missed as Home Secretary in much the same way that we miss boils after a successful lancinghttps://t.co/T0SWPZRXSX — Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) September 5, 2022

11.

Oh, but the next people coming in might not be great either, be careful what you wish for?

Looks like…



Who’s OUT:



Priti Patel

Dominic Raab

George Eustice

Steve Barclay

Grant Shapps



Who’s IN?



Lord Frost

Suella Braverman

James Cleverly

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Iain Duncan Smith



Who’s F*CKED?



…that’ll be us — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) August 28, 2022

