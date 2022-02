Priti Patel has hit back at criticism from Emmanuel Macron about Britain’s attempts to tackle migrant crossings as “just wrong”.

The French president reportedly told newspaper La Voix du Nord that the UK economy relies on low-paid, “illegal” immigrant labour.

“The British continue to have a system from the 1980s, which manages economic immigration through hypocrisy.

“There is no legal immigration route,” he is quoted as saying, adding: “The British must articulate their needs in terms of the economy and reopen a path to legal asylum requests. We are going to step up the pressure.”

‘Absolutely wrong’

Asked for her response to the comments when she appeared in front of MPs on the Commons Home Affairs Committee on Wednesday, the home secretary said: “Macron’s comments are wrong. They’re absolutely wrong. So, let me be very, very clear about that.

“Alongside that, I should also say that the French government, the entire French government – both the interior minister and President Macron – are fully aware through the very good work, actually, that our ambassador in Paris and her team does, in terms of number one: the co-operation that we have to have with France to combat the dangerous and unnecessary crossings, dealing with illegal migration, but also working with like-minded partners across Europe. So, those comments are just wrong.”

Last month Macron warned that the problem of migrant crossings in the Channel cannot be solved unless the UK changes its policies.

‘Legal, stable’

The latest comments echo some of those he made while speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg to mark France taking over its six-month rotating presidency of the European Union, when he also said there needs to be “legal, stable” routes to be able to migrate to the UK.

More than 1,300 people crossed the English Channel to the UK on board small boats in January 2022, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

This is more than six times the number who succeeded in making the dangerous journey in January last year.

