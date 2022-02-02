The BBC’s Emily Maitlis was under pressure to apologise after re-tweeting Rory Stewart in response to an absurd Nadine Dorries interview.

The culture secretary had an unsteady round of interviews where she defended the PM over the partygate scandal, and former Tory MP Stewart wasn’t impressed.

He tweeted: “The sheer tawdry Trumpian shabbiness of the whole thing – it is difficult to see how much more of this the party or our political system can survive.”

The sheer tawdry Trumpian shabbiness of the whole thing – it is difficult to see how much more of this the party or our political system can survive. https://t.co/YZZpNy7vfF — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) February 1, 2022

Maitlis retweeted his response, then apologised for breaking impartiality rules by tweeting the tweet again, therefore recirculating it again.

She wrote: “I have deleted my earlier retweet of the below and would like to apologise for the hurt I have caused.”

I have deleted my earlier retweet of the below and would like to apologise for the hurt I have caused. https://t.co/b0XqCO3t7C — emily m (@maitlis) February 1, 2022

She then followed that up with a quoted tweeted from that tweet and added: “For the avoidance of doubt I accept I should have added extra context – it was retweeted in haste – and was wrong to do.”

For the avoidance of doubt I accept I should have added extra context – it was retweeted in haste – and was wrong to do. https://t.co/nhaSXuwUhn — emily m (@maitlis) February 1, 2022

Reactions

1.

in a beautiful move she has re-posted the very thing that has been complained about, with a text book non-apology. 10/10 — Ali Hughes (@AliAliAfro) February 2, 2022

2.

Why? Been got at by the craven Beeb bosses again? — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) February 2, 2022

3.

I thank you @maitlis for deleting your retweet of the below tweet and including the below tweet in your retweet so that any confusion over which tweet it is that you are referring to (the tweet below) is avoided https://t.co/0CBBEYhYym — 💖 object class: fiancé 💖 (@Viexi_) February 2, 2022

4.

Interesting that you should consider her to be showing impartiality when she retweets one Tory’s comments on another….. — Sir Roger’s Stand (@gdh1959) February 1, 2022

5.

I am not sure Twitter is designed for this level of subtlety. — Tony Bonsignore (@Tony_Bee) February 1, 2022

6.

I thank you for deleting it and I thank you for showing us the tweet that you did not retweet.



Keep up the good work @maitlis you're a brilliant journo and have been a voice of sanity over the insanity of the last 6 years — Mike Higgins (@MrMikeHiggins) February 1, 2022

7.

Just beautiful — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) February 1, 2022

