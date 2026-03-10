Mother’s Day is the perfect excuse to spoil that special woman in your life who brought you into this world. Whether your mum (mam, mom, mother) is a big fan of cooking, travelling, reading or loves her tech, we’ve got you covered. We’ve picked out some of our favourite Mother’s Day gifts to save you the stress. Our top five selections range from stylish cookware and smart tech rings to outdoor gear and travel devices. If you can’t splurge on your mum, who can you treat to something special?
For mums who love to cook: Our Place Always Pan
Food-loving mums will be forever indebted to you for introducing them to Our Place – a cult kitchenware brand known for its sleek, non-toxic cookware products. The brand’s Titanium Pro Mini Cookware Duo isn’t cheap at £200, but it’s the sort of gift that’ll be utilised and cherished – and if you have siblings, you can always pool together to split the cost. Look, we get it, buying a pan for a mum feels a bit 1950s, and perhaps they’re not usually something to get excited about, but Our Place cookware is far from run-of-the-mill. Made from recycled aluminium and coated with a durable, high-tech non-stick design, are free from PFOAs and other potentially harmful chemicals. The pan is not only beautiful to look at but robust, too (they reckon it’ll last for life). The inner layer is as unscratchable as anything you’ll find on the market and can easily manage frying at high temperatures without the worry of polluting your food. This nifty set comes with two pans, a metal and silicone spatula and a spoon. Best of all, she can stick the pans straight in the dishwasher after using. Bosh! Fromourplace.co.uk (£200)
For travel-loving mums: Away Carry-On Suitcase
For mothers who love to travel, don’t look (beyond) Away. It may be a simple name for a suitcase brand, but it works and works well. Founded by Jen Rubio and Steph Korey in 2015, the company has quickly become one of the most recognisable travel brands out there, particularly among fashion-first jet-setters who appreciate aesthetics. The Away Carry-On proves that minimalist design doesn’t mean sacrificing function. The cabin-friendly suitcase glides through airports like a pilot and pirouettes like a ballerina on its four spinner wheels. It also features a fairly tough polycarbonate shell designed to survive the less-than-gentle handling of airport baggage systems, and there’s a clever rubber included for polishing out minor scuffs (though it sadly doesn’t work on everything). Inside, thoughtful details make packing much less stressful – it has zipped mesh compartments for toiletries, compression straps for getting everything packed down well and a removable laundry bag to keep worn clothes from touching fresh threads. This handy cabin-sized case also includes a TSA-approved lock to keep your mum’s cherished goods safe on her trips. It’ll turn a few heads at the departures gate and should last plenty of breaks, overnighters and family holidays. The compact carry-on comes in a range of colourways, from demure black or grey to blush pink and sea green. Awaytravel.com (£220)
For tech-obsessed mums: Helio Smart Ring
Tech-mad mums won’t soon forget the year you gave them a ring that quietly tracks their health and wellbeing. The Amazfit Helio Smart Ring looks like a simple piece of jewellery but hides an impressive amount of technology inside its sleek titanium band. Lightweight enough to wear day and night, it monitors key health metrics, like heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep quality, stress and overall activity. All of this data syncs within the smartphone app, which turns the numbers into easy-to-understand insights about recovery, energy levels and daily movement. In simple terms, it can help explain why she feels full of beans one day and shattered the next. Unlike clunky smartwatches or ugly fitness trackers, the Helio ring is discreet and comfortable enough to forget you’re wearing it. uk.amazfit.com (£99)
For bookworm mums: Amazon Kindle
Matcha mums seem to be everywhere these days you ll spot them in stylish cafés across the world, often juggling a baby, a dog or a book. Why not give that special woman in your life something even better to hold? The Amazon Kindle in its soft Matcha green colour, is a superb gift for book-loving mums who are tired of lugging around heavy hardbacks. The compact e-reader slips easily into a handbag and weighs roughly the same as a small paperback, yet it can store thousands of titles at once. That means no more agonising over which holiday read to bring or squeezing an extra novel into an already overstuffed bag. Books can be downloaded instantly from Amazon, often for less than the cost of a physical copy, making it a tempting habit for avid readers. The glare-free screen also makes it comfortable to read indoors or in bright sunlight. Traditional books will always have their place, but once someone converts to Kindle life, it’s surprisingly hard to go back. Amazon.co.uk (£94.99)
For chef-at-heart mums: Wüsthof Classic Chef’s Knife
If your mum loves chopping, slicing and dicing in the kitchen, the Wüsthof Classic Chef’s Knife (16cm) in Pink Himalayan Salt is a practical gift she’ll actually use – and treasure. Wüsthof, made in Solingen, Germany, has been crafting knives for over 200 years and is known for its razor-sharp precision and robustness. At 16cm, the blade is slightly smaller than a traditional chef’s knife, making it easier to use for everyday cooking: chopping vegetables, slicing meat, or mincing herbs. The ergonomic handle ensures comfort even during marathon cooking sessions, while the soft Pink Himalayan Salt finish adds a playful, stylish touch to any kitchen. Practical, beautiful, and built to last, this knife is the kind of gift that makes a serious statement: your mum is both stylish and unstoppable in the kitchen. Wustof.com (£109.00)
