New polling has suggested that a near-obliteration of the Conservative Party could be on the cards at the next election.

Research by Find Out Now and Electoral Calculus handed to Channel 4 News shows that Rishi Sunak’s party could be left with just 90 seats in the House of Commons.

Labour would win 461 seats and the Liberal Democrats would be handed 37, making for a remarkably different make-up of parliament.

New exclusive polling for Channel 4 shows the Tories obliterated as effectively as if an asteroid struck, down to just 90 seats.



Amongst the losers? Rishi Sunak. Couldn't happen to a better chap.



On those figures, Labour would get 461 seats and the LibDems 37.



GE now? Please?! https://t.co/zIGWppUdpu — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) August 8, 2023

The results have been released as pressure mounts on Sunak over his immigration policies.

The first migrants have arrived on board the Bibby Stockholm barge moored in Portland Port in Dorset this week, but his own deputy chairman has said the barge represents nothing but failure.

Sunak made reducing small boat crossings one of his five pledges earlier this year.

He also pledged to drive down inflation and reduce the national debt, which have proved hard to achieve in practice.

Related: The Bibby Stockholm is nothing more than an admission of failure