Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will go head-to-head in a TV debate after the battle to become the next prime minister became toxic with the two rival camps clashing over immigration, China and the economy.

The BBC debate at 9pm comes after a weekend that saw allies of the two Tory leadership hopefuls trade increasingly personal attacks.

Both candidates will spend Monday engaging in final preparations ahead of the first showdown between the two.

But what are the polls saying?

Favourite

According to a poll featured on Sky News this morning, the new favourite is… Boris Johnson.

It showed that 40 per cent of people who voted Conservative in the last general election believe him to be the best man for the job, while 29 per cent favour Rishi Sunak and 24 per cent like Liz Truss. Seven per cent said they didn’t know who would be the best PM.

It comes as over ten thousand Conservative members have signed a petition demanding Boris Johnson is added to Tory leadership race ballot paper.

The ballot says: “Lord Cruddas, David Campbell Bannerman and the Conservative Post, invite Conservative Party Members to sign and share this petition. Please fill in your details below and click submit. Your message will be sent directly to the Conservative Party Chairman.”

Here is the letter that will be sent:

Dear Conservative Party Chairman, Back in 2019 Boris Johnson was elected by the membership to be our new leader. Now that choice has been changed without referral to the people that elected him, the loyal and hard working membership of the Conservative Party. I accept that there are current rules in place that we will have a choice between the final two candidates but that is not the point because our first choice has been removed without our involvement. You cannot disenfranchise the membership from the whole process from the beginning as this is open to abuse by the Parliamentary Party who may have vested interest reasons and grievances to settle against our leader, which has been the case with the current process. The membership are very upset about what has happened to our elected leader and we demand our say. Otherwise, without the support of the membership then the chances of winning the next general election will be much harder. Let me tell you that morale amongst the membership is low and there is anger towards the Parliamentary Party. I demand Boris Johnson is added to the ballot as an option for the members to vote upon in the forthcoming election.

Watch

You really couldn't make this up.



This latest Deltapoll highlights the problem the Tories face… with Boris Johnson being the favourite amongst Tory voters from the last general election. 🤦#KayBurley #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/OMkwBo7FvS — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 25, 2022

