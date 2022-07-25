Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will go head-to-head in a TV debate after the battle to become the next prime minister became toxic with the two rival camps clashing over immigration, China and the economy.

The BBC debate at 9pm comes after a weekend that saw allies of the two Tory leadership hopefuls trade increasingly personal attacks.

Both candidates are spending today engaging in final preparations ahead of the first showdown between the two.

Sophie Raworth will host the debate in Stoke, with the BBC’s political editor Chris Mason and economics editor Faisal Islam offering analysis and some follow-up questions.

The studio audience will be made up entirely of people who voted Conservative at the last general election.

Liz decided to head over to The Telegraph to pen her final piece before she does battle with Sunak this evening.

From behind a paywall she made her plea to the country or a few thousand Tory members.

Liz Truss tweeted out the article and wrote: “Our country became great through its embrace of free trade, free enterprise and free markets. I am determined to double down on levelling up so that everyone has the opportunity to succeed as part of an aspiration nation.”

Soft words stupidly spoken?

Liz Truss kicked out of leadership race for saying "aspiration nation" https://t.co/ZDg6Z23lRd — Steve Watts (@stevewatts) July 25, 2022

in fairness, how can we become an aspiration nation without full-fat freeports? https://t.co/GL3lpeVvdh — euan mccolm (@euanmccolm) July 25, 2022

Doubling down on levelling up to deliver an aspiration nation. I’m glad the era of soundbite politics has finally been laid to rest. pic.twitter.com/SGTfn8Cddw — David Higham (@oldtrotter) July 25, 2022

The second par deserves a prize for the most amount of stock-phrases and meaningless banalities in a single sentence. pic.twitter.com/PYjINA15qO — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) July 25, 2022

My God. I had to treble-check that this is real. “double down on levelling up”? “aspiration nation”?



Thinking about it, doesn’t that last phrase mean a nation which sucks?



Or maybe a nation of suckers?



She’s taking the piss, isn’t she? https://t.co/ANhooBZsRp — Alan Wardrop #JohnsonOut179 #DontStopNow 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@AlanGWardrop) July 25, 2022

Liz Truss wants to 'double down on levelling up' in an 'aspiration nation'. She also wants to destroy the English language, it seems. — Angharad Penrhyn (@angharadPJ) July 25, 2022

“How was your day?”



“Yeah good thanks.”



“What did you do?”



“Mainly just doubled down on levelling up so that everyone has the opportunity to succeed as part of an aspiration nation.” https://t.co/fUNFb6YIYQ — Tom Peck (@tompeck) July 25, 2022

And don’t forget, this will be a *very* specific kind of “aspiration nation” in which the actual prime minister wears earrings that cost four quid and anyone caught wearing prada will be publicly shamed.https://t.co/4h5qo1hqbJ — Tom Peck (@tompeck) July 25, 2022

This woman can hardly string a coherent sentence together. "doubling down on levelling up" though 🤣🤣🤣. WTF, and is "aspiration nation" the name of a proposed Tory gammon game show? Effin woeful. pic.twitter.com/UZIhXg9IVD — James (@lifesabitch_2) July 25, 2022

The Tories have been in government for 12 years. What have you been doing in all that time? https://t.co/CM8k6BO9lI — Roger Watson (@Roger_sail) July 25, 2022

We used to have free, frictionless trade with our nearest and largest trading partners until Brexit. You rightly campaigned passionately for remaining in the EU, but you now support ending the free trade we had before. I’m confused 🤔 — Graham Simpson (@grahambsi) July 25, 2022

“I am determined to double down on levelling up”

What does that even mean?

You talk such endless rubbish.

Idiotic slogans to dupe the hard of thinking.

You’ve done no levelling up.

Double zero is still zero. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) July 25, 2022

