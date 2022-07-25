Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will go head-to-head in a TV debate after the battle to become the next prime minister became toxic with the two rival camps clashing over immigration, China and the economy.
The BBC debate at 9pm comes after a weekend that saw allies of the two Tory leadership hopefuls trade increasingly personal attacks.
Both candidates are spending today engaging in final preparations ahead of the first showdown between the two.
Sophie Raworth will host the debate in Stoke, with the BBC’s political editor Chris Mason and economics editor Faisal Islam offering analysis and some follow-up questions.
The studio audience will be made up entirely of people who voted Conservative at the last general election.
Truss
Liz decided to head over to The Telegraph to pen her final piece before she does battle with Sunak this evening.
From behind a paywall she made her plea to the country or a few thousand Tory members.
Liz Truss tweeted out the article and wrote: “Our country became great through its embrace of free trade, free enterprise and free markets. I am determined to double down on levelling up so that everyone has the opportunity to succeed as part of an aspiration nation.”
Reactions
Soft words stupidly spoken?
