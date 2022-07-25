If you were leaving high office, like Boris Johnson, would you try and make a real difference, or get in a fighter jet and run around a field with some weapons?

Well, Bucket list Boris as opted for the cosplay choice to see out his last few weeks in charge of this country.

At least 7,600 Conservative Party members have since signed a petition calling on Mr Johnson to be added to the leadership ballot, so he could make a quick comeback, but let’s assume (hope) he doesn’t

In the meantime here he is with Ukrainian troops.

We are very proud the UK is helping to train our allies, but did the PM need to be there?

Watch

🚨 | WATCH: Boris Johnson training with Ukrainian troops pic.twitter.com/jw2Xt8WRSP — The Buzzer (@TheBuzzerUK) July 23, 2022

And some pictures are here:

The PM visited Ukrainian soldiers being trained by the British Army this week



“The UK is committed to doing all we can to help Ukraine continue to repel Russian aggression.” pic.twitter.com/f3S7ZNObIE — The Buzzer (@TheBuzzerUK) July 23, 2022

Reactions

Not many people are very impressed with how he has spent his time recently:

1.

Anna Soubry – "We have a number of serious matters that need addressing urgently…. & our Prime Minister is out doing his bucket list… like some petulant child… & at the end of the day your viewers are playing that man's wages… the worst PM in our history.. "#GMB pic.twitter.com/xRec4aXo1m — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 25, 2022

2.

Ousted in a cowardly coup

But still our PM.

Our British Rambo.

Look at his face, those steely eyes, that heroic chin.

Boris Johnson is Horatio Nelson, Jimmy Greaves, Duke of Wellington & Bernard Cribbins all rolled into one.

The Lion of Ukraine on patrol👊pic.twitter.com/V6wRftnSLz — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) July 23, 2022

3.

4.

Gummidge cosplay. What an utter laughing stock he has made us. https://t.co/krBFhy5bjS — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) July 24, 2022

5.

He’s taking it well pic.twitter.com/r2U5ZOKRAI — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 23, 2022

6.

What IS he doing? Not literally. Literally I get he is throwing a hand-grenade. Which I get is on brand. But more fundamentally What Does He Think He Is Doing? https://t.co/wLFBFRsyXo — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) July 24, 2022

7.

Turns out he *has* got Liz Truss in the palm of his hand. pic.twitter.com/NwBXFWDiue — Tim Bale (@ProfTimBale) July 24, 2022

8.

9.

This is a job for the Air Force pic.twitter.com/k7M9W2oU8y — Dave Marchant (@Marchad1) July 23, 2022

10.

I’m getting huge Alan Partridge vibes… pic.twitter.com/a31SjVDHLB — Josh Jeffery (@JeffCarnage) July 23, 2022

11.

12.

Did you do anything for people here boss? Maybe with the cost of living, or crime or something? Could you maybe have a think about doing something like that, it kind of is your job, for the next few weeks anyway. — Mark Francewanker (@FlyOnNo10Wall) July 23, 2022

13.

Jesus Christ. I saw this over the weekend and thought it was a deepfake video. Turns out it is real. 🤦‍♀️🤬 https://t.co/lpbJQnL5At — Kez (@kjbkjb) July 25, 2022

Related: Entire 02 arena sing ‘f**k the Tories’ following UFC bout