If you were leaving high office, like Boris Johnson, would you try and make a real difference, or get in a fighter jet and run around a field with some weapons?
Well, Bucket list Boris as opted for the cosplay choice to see out his last few weeks in charge of this country.
At least 7,600 Conservative Party members have since signed a petition calling on Mr Johnson to be added to the leadership ballot, so he could make a quick comeback, but let’s assume (hope) he doesn’t
In the meantime here he is with Ukrainian troops.
We are very proud the UK is helping to train our allies, but did the PM need to be there?
Watch
And some pictures are here:
Reactions
Not many people are very impressed with how he has spent his time recently:
