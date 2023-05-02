Political biographer Anthony Seldon has said Boris Johnson “absolutely did not” believe in Brexit – but backed the project for his own political gain.
Speaking to Sky News, the prominent author reflected on what he learned about the former prime minister whilst writing his book, ‘Johnson at 10: The Inside Story’.
He said, at his heart, Johnson is an extraordinarily empty character, and dismissed any claim that he truly believed the UK’s exit from the European Union would be in the interests of the country.
“The evidence is absolutely clear,” Seldon says.
“From the beginning it was striking that he believed that there was a cause far higher than Britain’s economic interests, than Britain’s relationship with Europe, than Britain’s place in the world, than the strength of the union. That cause was his own advancement.”
Watch the Sky News clip below:
