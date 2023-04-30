No, this isn’t a parody. Nor have we found ourselves in downtown Pyongyang this morning. It has now been confirmed that millions of Britons and Commonwealth citizens across the world will be invited to pledge their allegiance to King Charles next weekend.

The monarch’s Coronation ceremony gets underway at 11:00 on Saturday 6 May. The official event to mark his ascent to the throne has been eight months in the making, following the death of Queen Elizabeth last September. However, this promises to be a unique occasion.

The King is expected to become the first monarch to read a prayer aloud during his own coronation. The wording of his swearing-in ceremony will also be amended, to reflect ‘people of all faith’, rather than just those who practice Christianity.

What is the pledge of allegiance planned for King Charles’ Coronation?

However, the so-called “Homage of the People” has also been added to proceedings. In a break from tradition, every person watching will be invited to pledge their allegiance to the royal stalwart. Usually, this is an act reserved for hereditary peers only.

Viewers will be asked to recite the following line:

“I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”

Criticism for ‘Homage of the People’ piles up

Needless to say, the declaration hasn’t gone down well with everyone. Social media is abuzz on Sunday morning, with many furious Brits rejecting the invitation emphatically. Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu led the chorus of criticism…

“I will NOT swear allegiance to King Charles. For what? What Performative bulls**t. He should swear allegiance to me! The £250m cost for a coronation INSULTS a nation with a struggling economy, food banks, underfunded healthcare, and kids living in poverty.” | Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu

Narinder Kaur also plans to snub the oath. The broadcaster, who recently went viral for her views on the St. George Flag, has stoked controversy once more by demanding that the Royal Family ‘return their stolen loot’ and ‘apologies for past atrocities’.

“I will only swear allegiance if they do right by the people. They must return their stolen loot, and apologise for past atrocities that he has benefitted financially from. When he gives back what his family stole, then I’ll be happy to swear allegiance.” | Narinder Kaur

Conservative Minister WILL swear allegiance to King

One person who will bend the knee next weekend is Transport Secretary Mark Harper. The senior Tory believes the Coronation will serve as a ‘great opportunity’ to showcase the country. If you say so, minister…

“MPs already have to pledge allegiance to the King when they take office, and I’m happy to do so again. Coronations can be a great opportunity to showcase Britain. We’ll have hundreds of foreign dignitaries coming here, and we can demonstrate our values.” | Mark Harper