Keir Starmer had a cheeky quip for Kemi Badenoch and the Conservatives at prime minister’s questions this week.

During the weekly session in parliament, the prime minister was challenged over his government’s recent U-turn on requiring workers to sign up to a digital ID scheme to prove their right to work in the UK.

Badenoch criticised Starmer for the reversal, hitting out at the “rubbish policy.”

READ NEXT: Plaid Cymru surge clear of Reform in polls ahead of Senedd election

But Starmer had little time for lectures on consistency of policy from the Tories, considering their record in government for 14 years.

He told the house: “On consistency, don’t get me started!

“Five prime ministers, six chancellors, eight home secretaries, sixteen housing ministers – they had more positions in 14 years than the Karma Sutra!”

“No wonder they’re knackered and they left the country screwed,” he added.