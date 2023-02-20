Pictures of empty supermarket shelves have been flooding social media as warnings of a Brexit food crisis are sounded by farmers.
The Save British Food group issued a chilling warning on Sunday after scores of supermarkets were left without any fresh produce on their shelves over the weekend.
Liz Webster, chair of the organisation, slammed ‘Brexit red tape’ for creating major supply chain issues. She has stated that tomatoes, cucumbers and potatoes will be hard to come by in the months ahead, due to the UK’s new relationship with the EU.
“Things are about to get a lot worse for food supply in Britain. It’s tomatoes, cucumbers, and potatoes are likely to be next. Next few months are when our food stocks are empty, and we rely on imports. EU countries don’t want to export to us, due to Brexit red tape”, she said.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Save British Food now believes a ‘looming catastrophe’ is on the horizon. They argue that the UK’s food supply is now at risk, and cite ‘rejoining EU trade agreements‘ as the only way to avert a significant crisis.
Over the last 48 hours, shoppers across the country have reported shortages of fresh produce and empty shelves at their local supermarkets.
Entire aisles have been left bare in some places, and according to Save British Food’s latest forecast, things will get a lot worse before they begin to improve.
Still, at least our passport covers are blue again…
Related: Boris, be quiet! Johnson told to ‘stop wrecking’ NI Protocol negotiations