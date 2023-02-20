Pictures of empty supermarket shelves have been flooding social media as warnings of a Brexit food crisis are sounded by farmers.

The Save British Food group issued a chilling warning on Sunday after scores of supermarkets were left without any fresh produce on their shelves over the weekend.

Liz Webster, chair of the organisation, slammed ‘Brexit red tape’ for creating major supply chain issues. She has stated that tomatoes, cucumbers and potatoes will be hard to come by in the months ahead, due to the UK’s new relationship with the EU.

“Things are about to get a lot worse for food supply in Britain. It’s tomatoes, cucumbers, and potatoes are likely to be next. Next few months are when our food stocks are empty, and we rely on imports. EU countries don’t want to export to us, due to Brexit red tape”, she said.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Save British Food now believes a ‘looming catastrophe’ is on the horizon. They argue that the UK’s food supply is now at risk, and cite ‘rejoining EU trade agreements‘ as the only way to avert a significant crisis.

Over the last 48 hours, shoppers across the country have reported shortages of fresh produce and empty shelves at their local supermarkets.

Entire aisles have been left bare in some places, and according to Save British Food’s latest forecast, things will get a lot worse before they begin to improve.

Still, at least our passport covers are blue again…

UK supermarkets. Brexshit Bonus.

Because farmers cannot afford to heat greenhouses and they no longer have EU migrants fruit pickers, your shelves are empty. The lorries from the EU face too much red tape to deliver to Brexit Britain. Consequence for Mother Hubbard pic.twitter.com/IHHWpExqtf — lucy woods (@LucyWoodslucy70) February 19, 2023

2016 – if we leave the EU there will be food shortages… after all we import half our food…



Brexiters – PROJECT FEAR



2023 – New Cross Sainsbury's pic.twitter.com/2GkoYfBb3Q — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 19, 2023

Why do we think this is happening? https://t.co/6JtDhCZrjp — Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) February 19, 2023

So despite my best intentions I couldn’t have salad for dinner last night. ⁦@Morrisons⁩ what is going on in #Totnes??

Supply chains? Staff shortages? Imports…?? pic.twitter.com/wBj0rqmDkV — Caroline Voaden (@CarolineVoaden) February 18, 2023

Tesco Oldham on Friday and Aldi was the same. Not just fresh produce but empty shelves throughout. The sunlit uplands of Brexit. pic.twitter.com/IRb2CC5TBn — 𝗚𝝙𝗥𝗦𝝙 (@Garsa_music) February 19, 2023

