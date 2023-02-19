We’ve all been there. During the last few years of remote working, none of us have been immune to the dreaded screen-freeze. However, when it happens to a senior government figure like Jacob Rees-Mogg, there’s a good laugh to be had.

Jacob Rees-Mogg suffers ‘interview freeze’

Social media users have piled-in on the divisive politician, after his interview on Sky News was cut short on Sunday morning. Earlier on, Mr. Rees-Mogg threw his support behind the DUP’s plans for the Northern Ireland Protocol.

However, his opportunity to elaborate was curtailed in comical fashion. After being asked a follow-up question on the matter, Rees-Mogg appeared stiff, motionless, and utterly blank-faced. Well, more than usual anyway…

Presenter ‘gives up’ on Jacob Rees-Mogg during Sky News interview

This paved the way for a slew of jokes online, with some quipping that JRM had ‘never made so much sense’. LBC host James O’Brien was amongst the high-profile detractors, hailing the interview freeze as ‘the best contribution’ Rees-Mogg has made to public discourse.

“Nobody is more surprised than me but this is by far the best contribution I’ve seen Jacob Rees-Mogg make to public discourse. He has literally never made more sense than he does here.” | James O’Brien

Norther Ireland Protocol under the spotlight

While his internet connection was holding up, however, Rees-Mogg argued that any renegotiations on the NI Protocol between Britain and the EU must be defined by the DUP’s own requirements. He also stated that Northern Ireland ‘should bot be dictated to’ by the European Union.

“The DUP has set out its requirements, the seven tests. I think they are absolutely right. These will define if any new agreement is in line with the Good Friday Agreement. People in Northern Ireland should not have laws imposed upon them by the EU.” | Jacob Rees-Mogg