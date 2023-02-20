A TalkTV caller says she and her family are considering migrating because she’s fed up with immigrants in the UK.
Decrying the state of Britain after 12 years of Tory rule, the woman said her family will definitely be moving if a Labour government is elected next time out.
They are mulling up moving to Europe or Dubai because she’s fed up of people “taking more than they are paying in”.
Dubai does not levy income tax on individuals.
Watch the bizarre clip in full below:
