Hannah is sick of the UK so she’s going to move her family abroad for a better life. But don’t get her started on migrants coming over here… pic.twitter.com/QBl008IAGD

They are mulling up moving to Europe or Dubai because she’s fed up of people “taking more than they are paying in”.

Decrying the state of Britain after 12 years of Tory rule, the woman said her family will definitely be moving if a Labour government is elected next time out.

A TalkTV caller says she and her family are considering migrating because she’s fed up with immigrants in the UK.

