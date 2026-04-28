George Osborne was the other candidate shortlisted alongside Peter Mandelson for the role of US ambassador, Morgan McSweeney has revealed.

On Tuesday, McSweeney, the former top advisor to Keir Starmer, appeared before the Foreign Affairs Committee to answer questions from MPs about Lord Mandelson’s appointment as the UK’s ambassador to the US.

McSweeney, who recommended Mandelson’s appointment, resigned as Starmer’s chief of staff in February in the wake of revelations about the extent of the former Labour minister’s relationship with the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He said he took “full responsibility” for advising the PM to appoint Mandelson in 2024.

But during his appearance before the committee, McSweeney revealed there had been another surprising contender for Britain’s most prestigious diplomatic post: George Osborne.

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McSweeney informed MPs that the former Conservative chancellor had been shortlisted for the role after Starmer decided that a political figure should be appointed.

McSweeney said he had presented both Osborne and Mandelson to the Prime Minister as “appointable candidates,” the Independent reports.

But he explained Mandelson was chosen in the end thanks to his experience as EU trade commissioner.

McSweeney confirms the runner-up

“appointable” candidate for the Washington job was George Osborne — Robert Peston (@Peston) April 28, 2026

Later on Tuesday, MPs will vote on whether Starmer should face an inquiry into whether he misled them over the appointment of Lord Mandelson as US ambassador.

The motion being debated by MPs was brought forward by Kemi Badenoch and the Tories, who believe Starmer may have misled the House over the appointment of Mandelson.

Labour has hit out at the vote, labelling it a “political stunt” from the Conservatives.

The party has a big majority in the Commons so it would require dozens of Labour MPs to vote for the motion in order for it pass.

However, the government has still been whipping Labour MPs into voting against the motion.