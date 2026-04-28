More than three quarters of Brits believe it is unacceptable for MPs to drink alcohol before evening votes in Parliament.
Over the last couple of days, there has been debate on social media over MPs drinking in Westminster. This was after Green MP Hannah Spencer voiced her shock at being able to “smell the alcohol” in between evening votes.
Speaking to PoliticsJOE, the Gorton and Denton MP said she was “really uneasy about when you can smell the alcohol when people are in between votes.”
She continued: “There’s a room where I walk past and I doubled back and looked in because people are just sat having a drink.”
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Spencer made the point that in almost any other profession, drinking on the job would be unacceptable and questioned why it was allowed in Westminster.
The comments have sparked some strong reactions, with a number of MPs defending their right to have a drink during the working Westminster day.
However, polling on the issue has now revealed that Spencer seems to have the firm support of the public on this matter.
According to data gathered by YouGov, 76 per cent of Brits think it is unacceptable for MPs to drink alcohol ahead of votes in Parliament.
More than half (52 per cent) of those asked reckoned it was “completely unacceptable,” with 24 per cent saying it was “somewhat unacceptable.”
Perhaps MPs angry at Spencer’s comments might now realise this isn’t really the hill they want to die on.
You can watch the full interview with Hannah Spencer below.