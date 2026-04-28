More than three quarters of Brits believe it is unacceptable for MPs to drink alcohol before evening votes in Parliament.

Over the last couple of days, there has been debate on social media over MPs drinking in Westminster. This was after Green MP Hannah Spencer voiced her shock at being able to “smell the alcohol” in between evening votes.

Speaking to PoliticsJOE, the Gorton and Denton MP said she was “really uneasy about when you can smell the alcohol when people are in between votes.”

She continued: “There’s a room where I walk past and I doubled back and looked in because people are just sat having a drink.”

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Spencer made the point that in almost any other profession, drinking on the job would be unacceptable and questioned why it was allowed in Westminster.

"You can smell the alcohol when people are in between votes."



Green MP Hannah Spencer tells us what Westminster is REALLY like.



The full interview is live on YouTube, and as a podcast here: https://t.co/s4mKAc0xku pic.twitter.com/RcikszDxwQ — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) April 26, 2026

The comments have sparked some strong reactions, with a number of MPs defending their right to have a drink during the working Westminster day.

However, polling on the issue has now revealed that Spencer seems to have the firm support of the public on this matter.

According to data gathered by YouGov, 76 per cent of Brits think it is unacceptable for MPs to drink alcohol ahead of votes in Parliament.

More than half (52 per cent) of those asked reckoned it was “completely unacceptable,” with 24 per cent saying it was “somewhat unacceptable.”

With Green MP Hannah Spencer criticising fellow MPs for drinking alcohol ahead of evening votes in Parliament, the British public likewise disapprove – 76% brand this unacceptable, including 52% "completely unacceptable"



Link in replies pic.twitter.com/Dd09whJnzB — YouGov (@YouGov) April 27, 2026

Perhaps MPs angry at Spencer’s comments might now realise this isn’t really the hill they want to die on.

You can watch the full interview with Hannah Spencer below.