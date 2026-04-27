Reform UK’s Home Affairs spokesperson Zia Yusuf has sparked outrage after posting an incendiary message to Labour MPs ahead of a parliamentary vote on whether Prime Minister Keir Starmer should face an ethics investigation.

In a post on X, Yusuf warned Labour backbenchers: “If you vote against it, Reform will carpet bomb your constituency to ensure all your constituents know you voted to save the most unpopular PM of all time. Vote wisely.”

The language, invoking military-style destruction, has drawn criticism for escalating already heated political rhetoric and raising concerns about intimidation in democratic debate.

Friendly note to Labour MPs ahead of the vote tomorrow to decide if Starmer should face an ethics probe:



If you vote against it, Reform will carpet bomb your constituency to ensure all your constituents know you voted to save the most unpopular PM of all time.



Vote wisely. — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) April 27, 2026

The vote follows mounting pressure on Starmer over the widening ethics controversy linked to his leadership, with opposition parties seeking formal scrutiny into his conduct. The BBC reports the motion has become a major flashpoint, exposing fractures within Labour as MPs weigh loyalty against growing public dissatisfaction.

Yusuf’s remarks appear designed to weaponise Reform UK’s growing electoral machine against vulnerable Labour MPs, threatening aggressive constituency-level campaigns against those seen as protecting the prime minister.

Critics have accused Reform of embracing increasingly hostile tactics, while supporters argue the post reflects legitimate political pressure.

The intervention is likely to intensify scrutiny of Reform UK’s campaigning style as Nigel Farage’s party seeks to convert online provocation into parliamentary momentum.