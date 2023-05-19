A Just Stop Oil activist was assaulted while another’s phone was thrown to the ground as an angry bystander decided to disrupt a peaceful march in London today.

A motorist was caught on camera ripping banners out of the hands of the activists and snatching phones before hurling them away.

He then turns to one activist and pushes her to the ground, as others continue to march, amid the din of horns blasting from the built-up traffic behind them.

Just Stop Oil tweeted the clip, adding: “Content warning. Some violence is obvious, and some is hidden. The hidden violence of approving new oil and gas, when people are dying in floods and wildfires is extreme.”

Earlier this month a driver was filmed furiously ramming through Just Stop Oil protesters in London.

Footage uploaded to social media shows the owner of a silver Renault plowing through a human blockade outside Blue17 Vintage clothing on Holloway Road.

The road is one of the main arteries connecting London to the north and would have been busy at the time of the protest.

After weeks of inflammatory language from politicians and right-wing media personalities, a car has finally rammed into a peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/9YyPgvPmWl — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) May 2, 2023

