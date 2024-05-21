Proud patriot Lee Anderson has been savaged on social media after he shared a picture of a sorry-looking Full English breakfast.

The Reform UK MP, who defected from the Conservatives after he had the whip suspended over comments made in relation to London mayor Sadiq Khan, posted a picture of his breakfast on social media and teased the next culture war in the post.

“How long before some highly educated expert tells us our traditional breakfast is racist?”, he said, proving once again that such rows are usually dreamt up by those most outraged by them.

Recent polls have put Reform just several points behind the Conservatives, with some fearing the party could make further gains if its founder Nigel Farage takes on a more prominent role.

But the party fell behind a resurgent Greens in the latest Ipsos survey, suggesting their rapid rise might have been short-lived.