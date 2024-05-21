Rishi Sunak took a select group of journalists with him on a PR trip to Austria – and I bet you can guess who made the list.

The prime minister met with his Austrian counterpart in Viena, saying the pair are “deepening cooperation” on illegal migration after agreeing that schemes like the UK’s Rwanda plan are needed to tackle the issue in Europe.

He met with Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Tuesday and said in a joint media appearance that sending migrants to designated safe third countries, such as the Rwanda plan, should play a part in tackling the Europe-wide issue.

The meeting comes after 15 EU countries, including Austria, signed a letter calling on the European Commission to tighten migration policy and to look at third country schemes.

“It’s increasingly clear that many other countries now agree that that is the approach that is required – bold, novel, looking at safe country partnerships,” the Prime Minister said.

But the trip has been condemned as being nothing more than a “mates’ holiday” after only a select group of media outlets were invited to attend.

Other than PA, only GB News and The Daily Mail made the list to the shock of precisely no one.

And all this from the man who promised to put accountability at the heart of his government!

And it's… the Daily Mail and GB News pic.twitter.com/148VnLZS9S — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 21, 2024

