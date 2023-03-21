Breakfast experts have ruled that hash browns should not be part of the traditional English breakfast.

Members of the English Breakfast Society dubbed the frozen potato treats as “a lazy American replacement” to bubble and squeak in a ruling that has divided opinion.

The group – made up of academics and fry-up fanatics – blasted those who opt for hash browns as those who lack pride in the English breakfast tradition.

The society said adding them would open the floodgates to fish fingers and kebab meat being added.

They also dubbed chips a “cheap plate filler” that don’t belong on breakfast plates.

An English Breakfast Society spokesperson said: “Hash browns are not part of a traditional English breakfast.

“Frozen hash browns are a lazy American replacement for traditional bubble & squeak, served by those who lack pride in the English breakfast tradition.”

The spokesperson added: “Somebody has to draw the line somewhere and say ‘No hash browns’

“Because if we let the hash browns thing slide and become part of the tradition what’s next?

“Fish fingers? Kebab meat?”

On its website it lists a full English breakfast consisting of sausage, bacon, fried egg, grilled tomato, mushrooms, baked beans, black pudding and toast.

It should then be paired with a tea or coffee along with a glass of orange juice.

The society also notes a selection of newspapers should accompany the morning meal.

