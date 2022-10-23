The so-called ‘party of mandatory voter ID’ does not require its members to provide proof of ID to vote in the leadership contest, it has been revealed.

Tory MPs will vote on Monday, and two candidates will be put forward to the party membership unless one pulls out, with a result being announced on Friday.

Candidates have until 2pm on Monday to secure the 100 nominations, limiting the ballot to a maximum of three candidates.

But in shocking revelations, it has been revealed that those voting will not be required to show a membership card or certificate to vote.

The Conservative Party said voter identification is necessary to tackle voter fraud when the new Elections Bill was first announced.

The controversial policy, which requires voters to show a specific form of identification at polling stations, received Royal Assent on 28th April this year.

It has been met with condemnation by many organisations and parliamentarians and would see potentially millions of voters being disenfranchised at a general election.

