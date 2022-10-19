Vegan cheese substitute tofu has been added to the government’s list of ‘anti-growth coalition’ members.

Debating recent road chaos in parliament, Suella Braverman let rip in a speech that provoked jeers and laughs from the opposition benches.

“It’s the Labour Party, it’s the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating anti-growth coalition that we have to thank for the disruption we are seeing on our roads today.”

Do you eat tofu?



Then let me welcome you as the newest member of the anti-growth coalition…



WTF has happened to our politics?



pic.twitter.com/9vPIOphlcF — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) October 18, 2022

Earlier this month Jamie Oliver denied being part of the “anti-growth coalition” as he called for the threshold to be widened for those who qualify for free school meals.

Prime Minister Liz Truss railed against those she accused of trying to hold back her pro-growth agenda, stating that she was “not interested in how many two-for-one offers you buy at the supermarket”.

Downing Street later did not rule out that this included Mr Oliver, who has long campaigned against cheap junk food and buy one, get one free deals.

Asked if he is part of the movement, Mr Oliver said: “Completely not. I’ve spent a lifetime not only employing over 20,000 people but travelling around the world saying how brilliant Britain is.

“That’s what we need to do as a country. We have an incredible country but just doing quick trade deals to the lowest common denominator and threatening British farming and British producers is completely bonkers.”

