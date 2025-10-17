People have been left stunned, bemused and horrified by the way Boris Johnson says the words ‘ChatGPT’ and ‘AI.’

Johnson has made funny pronunciations part of his tiresome schtick for years, but this one really takes the biscuit.

In an interview Arab outlet Al Arabiya, the former prime minister was full of praise for artificial intelligence, proudly boasting that he had used AI to help write his books, which is unlikely to come as a surprise to anyone who has read them.

But as he waxed lyrical about AI and ChatGPT, he repeatedly pronounced the words in a completely insane way.

“I love ChatGPT — it says I’m brilliant.”

Boris Johnson says he uses AI to help write his books and calls ChatGPT “fantastic.”#AI #ChatGPT #BorisJohnson @BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/SdedKhOnpO — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 15, 2025

Reacting on X, one person wrote: “What he’s actually saying here is absolutely repugnant, but you won’t even realise as you’ll be too distracted by how he pronounces ‘AI’ and ‘ChatGPT.'”

what he's actually saying here is absolutely repugnant, but you won't even realise as you'll be too distracted by how he pronounces "AI" and "ChatGPT" https://t.co/XInf9SnUVs — Jamie (@PeckingOrder03) October 16, 2025

Why does Boris Johnson pronounce ‘AI’ and ‘ChatGPT’ like this?😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0YXhFOiWqF — george (@StokeyyG2) October 17, 2025

Elsewhere in the interview, Johnson suggested his beloved ChatGPT could be used to make care cheaper for older people and those with disabilities.

The Tory former prime minister said looking after older people, people with disabilities and the welfare system more broadly costs “an absolute fortune”.

“If you have automated systems that can engage with people and say ‘ah Mrs Miggins, it’s time for your pill. You need to do this. Do you need any help with your shopping? I can get you somebody.’”.

“You know suddenly you’re going to be onto bringing the costs down,” Johnson said.

This is of course coming from the man who oversaw the discharge of 25,000 people from hospitals to care homes during the Covid pandemic, and spoke about wanting to ‘let the bodies pile high.’

So maybe it’s best not to take AI care advice from him.