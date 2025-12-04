Liz Truss has become a YouTuber after she announced she was launching her own show.

Imaginatively called ‘The Liz Truss Show,’ it is being billed as a “a bold new programme in a media landscape dominated by groupthink and timid consensus” that promises to bring “‘unapologetic debate, fierce defence of Western values, and straight-talking discussions about the future of Britain and the free world.”

Speaking about the show, Britain’s shortest serving prime minister said: “In 2022, I was deposed as Prime Minister for trying to save Britain from the doomloop we are in. I was blamed for a market crisis that was not my fault. ]

“The Deep State tried to destroy me but now I’m back and excited to launch this show. It’s time to push back, speak plainly, and champion the ideas that built Britain – and can rebuild it again.”

Unsurprisingly, the news of Liz Truss launching her own YouTube show has been met with widespread bemusement and mockery.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Liz Truss presents The Liz Truss show, staring Liz Truss, written by Liz Truss, produced by Liz Truss. Executive producer Liz Truss https://t.co/CtIEY7z3t1 — Tim Baker (@TimJ_B) December 4, 2025

‘The Liz Truss Show’ sounds like an unflattering description of her time in office. https://t.co/ZPgxlT1u6S — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) December 4, 2025

Lettuce see how long it lasts. — Resident Poet @ The Jolly Heretic (@Resident__Poet) December 4, 2025

Where is Cancel Culture when you need it https://t.co/DlTGEwjEKq — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) December 4, 2025

Only showing for 44 days https://t.co/88s72BLQAb — Justin Madders (@justinmadders) December 4, 2025

From prime minister to YouTuber… quite the journey for Liz Truss https://t.co/8kqlDMyusc — Ben Bloch (@realBenBloch) December 4, 2025

Just what nobody asked for 😂 — 🇬🇧 (@British_Enjoyer) December 4, 2025

"And is timid consensus in the room with you now?" — Kris Burill (@KBurill99168) December 4, 2025

For those of you who fancy a laugh, the first episode of the Liz Truss Show will be broadcast on Friday, 5 December.