The media attacks on Rachel Reeves have gone beyond parody, with the press now attacking her over… her school chess playing credentials.

Since becoming chancellor last summer, Reeves has come under fire over the accuracy of some of her personal and professional credentials.

Following her budget last week, the media scrutiny on Reeves has reached fever-pitch, with allegations that she misled the country over the state of the UK’s finances.

Whilst elements of the attention on Reeves are justified, the level of mud-slinging from parts of the press has been ridiculous.

Now, things have gone beyond parody as Reeves is being attacked for her claim to have been a junior chess champion.

Continuing her attack on Rachel Reeves, Kemi Badenoch says the economic black hole was "fake".



"Her book was fake, her CV was fake, even her chess claims are made up.



"She doesn't belong to the Treasury. She belongs in La La Land."





In an interview in 2023, Reeves said she was the British u-14 girls champion. But now, a former junior champion has accused her of misrepresenting her credentials.

Alex Edelmans, a professor of finance at the London Business School, had actually only been crowned winner of the under-14 title for the British Women’s Chess Association (BWCA) Girls Championship.

Records show the girls champion of the 1993 British Championship was Emily Howard.

Speaking to LBC, Prof Edelman said: “Rachel’s claim was ‘I was the British Girls’ under-14 champion.’

“Emily Howard won that championship so she’s not the British Girls’ champion.

“She did share the title of a quite different championship, the British Women’s Chess Association Championship. “That does not confer the title of British champion.”

The lunacy of the story was best summed up on X by Byline Times editor Adam Bienkov, who said the media treatment of Reeves is “getting ridiculous.”

You will be shocked to discover after reading these that while Rachel Reeves claimed to have been the "British girls under-14 [chess] champion" she was in reality merely the "Under 14s British Women’s Chess Association (BWCA) Girls" Champion.



This is getting ridiculous now

Someone else said: “The nonsense flying about is verging on mass hysteria.”

The fact is @RachelReevesMP was the the "Under 14s British Women's Chess Association (BWCA) Girls" Champion"



The nonsense flying about is verging on mass hysteria

Others said the stories were “scraping the barrel.”

You really are

scraping the barrel here!
@RachelReevesMP was a BWCA girls chess champion in the British Women's Chess Association League!



Talk about desperation to have a go at a woman who's cleverer than you …



I am not her greatest fan ( As I have been disabled by…

Meanwhile, notice how the heat seems to have moved away from a certain UK party leader who is accused of making racist and anti-semitic comments during his time at school…