A Muslim MP says her faith was cited boy a government whip as a reason for why she was sacked from Boris Johnson’s frontbench in 2020.

According to the Sunday Times, Tory MP Nusrat Ghani says that when asked for an explanation it was stated her “Muslimness was raised as an issue”.

Tory Chief Whip Mark Spencer admitted on Saturday night that Ghani was referring to him, adding her claims were false and he considered them defamatory.

Her explosive claim brought immediate condemnation from Conservative MPs and opposition parties alike, with demands for an inquiry.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said there was no place for Islamophobia or any form of racism in the party, and that her allegations must be “investigated properly and racism routed out”.

But in a dramatic move, Spencer said that he was the individual who spoke to Ghani – although he strongly denied using the words claimed.

“To ensure other Whips are not drawn into this matter, I am identifying myself as the person Nusrat Ghani MP has made claims about this evening,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory. I have never used those words attributed to me.”

The conduct of the whips’ office has come under intense scrutiny following claims that tactics amounting to blackmail were used to pressurise Tory MPs seeking to oust the prime minister.

In her interview, Ghani – the MP for Wealden – said she was shocked when the issue of her background and faith was raised during a meeting in the whips’ office after the mini-reshuffle in February 2020.

“It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless,” she told the paper.

“I was told that at the reshuffle meeting in Downing Street that ‘Muslimness’ was raised as an ‘issue’, that my ‘Muslim women minister’ status was making colleagues uncomfortable and that there were concerns ‘that I wasn’t loyal to the party as I didn’t do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations’.

“It was very clear to me that the whips and No 10 were holding me to a higher threshold of loyalty than others because of my background and faith.

“In the following weeks, I was informed that if I persisted in raising this that I would be ostracised by colleagues and my career and reputation would be destroyed.”

‘No place for Islamophobia’

Zahawi said said it was essential that Ghani’s claims were now properly addressed by the party.

“There is no place for Islamophobia or any form of racism in our Conservative Party,” he tweeted.

“Nus Ghani is a friend, a colleague and a brilliant parliamentarian. This has to be investigated properly and racism routed out. #standwithNus.”

The senior Tory who first raised the issue of the conduct of the whips office, William Wragg – the chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee – also voiced his support for Ghani.

“Nus is very brave to speak out. I was truly appalled to learn of her experience. She shows such strength and integrity supporting others,” he tweeted.

Wragg is due to discuss his concerns – including claims whips threatened to withhold public funding from the constituencies of MPs calling from Johnson to resign – with a Scotland Yard detective this week.

Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds said there was a “rotten culture” at the hear of government and that Johnson and Tory chairman Oliver Dowden must launch an urgent investigation into Ghani’s allegations.

“This is just the latest allegation in a long list of appalling behaviour at the centre of government that the prime minister appears willing to overlook,” she said.

“This rotten culture starts at the top – the lack of respect in No 10 is embarrassing our country and letting people down.”

A spokesman on behalf of the whips office said: “These claims are categorically untrue. Ministerial roles are appointed on merit and rewards for hard work.

“The Conservative Party does not tolerate any form of racism or discrimination.”

