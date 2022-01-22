The UK has recorded 76,807 new COVID cases and 297 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The number of new cases reported on Friday was 95,787. Also the number of deaths reported on Friday as having been within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test was 288, while last Saturday’s figure was 287.

The number of deaths reported on Saturday brings the total to 153,787, according to the government’s own figures.

It comes as Naga Munchetty asked Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford why Wales wasn’t following Boris Johnson’s lead and so enthusiastically dropping all plan B Covid restrictions, including mask-wearing.

Naga Munchetty – People in Wales will be wondering why the restrictions haven't been eased like in England?



Mark Drakeford(FM Wales) – We do things in line with the science.. we are a govt that doesn't need to grab headlines to distract attention.. #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/rXDPLuHXMZ — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 21, 2022

Very good job from Mark Drakeford this morning, straightforwards, to the point, no BS. Wales you lucky git! — Karl Tall (@KTF7) January 21, 2022

'We do things in line with the science.. we are a govt that doesn't need to grab headlines to distract attention.. '



Don't you just love him? — Jonquil (@JonquilLucy) January 21, 2022

Well said! Mark Drakeford showing the commitment to his country's people that a PM should. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — CharlieChurch#JohnsonOut #ToriesOut #SaveTheNHS💙 (@Charlie72270080) January 21, 2022

Mark Drakeford speaks the truth 👇🏻 https://t.co/ir3837hY4F — GS (@Giddygardner2) January 22, 2022

Mark Drakeford shows the absolute shower in power how it should be done. https://t.co/hRIRITYe2y — Richard Barfield (@rjbarfield1) January 21, 2022

