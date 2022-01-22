The UK has recorded 76,807 new COVID cases and 297 deaths in the past 24 hours.
The number of new cases reported on Friday was 95,787. Also the number of deaths reported on Friday as having been within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test was 288, while last Saturday’s figure was 287.
The number of deaths reported on Saturday brings the total to 153,787, according to the government’s own figures.
Drakeford
It comes as Naga Munchetty asked Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford why Wales wasn’t following Boris Johnson’s lead and so enthusiastically dropping all plan B Covid restrictions, including mask-wearing.
Reactions
