Nigel Farage has prompted a shock response following a vicious speech at an annual Conservative conference in Texas on Saturday.

The former Brexit Party leader stoked cultural divisions during the CPAC event, telling an engaged audience that Western Civilization is “under attack” from “within”.

“The biggest threat we face is the fifth column in all our countries that is attempting to destroy the family unit, Judeo-Christian Culture”, Farage said.

“Our children are being indoctrinated. Our universities have become madrassas of Marxism, and it needs to change,” he said.

— Laura Jedeed (@LauraJedeed) August 6, 2022

In 2015, the then-UKIP leader called for the defence of “Judeo-Christian culture” in response to Islamist terrorism.

He said mass immigration had “made it frankly impossible for many new communities to integrate”.

“We do have, I’m afraid, I’m sad to say, a fifth column that is living within our own countries, that is utterly opposed to our values.

“We’re going to have to be a lot braver and a lot more courageous in standing up for our Judeo-Christian culture.”

Leading British politicians had criticised Farage earlier for speaking about a “fifth column”, accusing him of trying to use the Paris murders to score “political points”.

Commenting on his latest remarks, former Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesman Tim Farron said: “Nigel Farage’s politics of blame has no place in modern, diverse and tolerant Britain.”

