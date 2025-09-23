This week, Nigel Farage and his Reform party ramped up their anti-migrant stance to unprecedented levels by pledging to scrap indefinite leave to remain if they win the next election.

This would mean that thousands of migrants who have lived legally in the UK for years, worked, paid taxes, contributed to our society, never used welfare, speak perfect English and integrated into British society would suddenly be told they do not have permanent status in the UK.

Among the many things that provoked Farage’s ire about migrants living in the UK was that they can receive a state pension if, like everyone else, they meet the same contribution and residency conditions.

Nigel Farage angrily asks, "Why on earth are we paying pensioners with Indefinite Leave to Remain pensions?"



Simple: Pensioners with Indefinite Leave to Remain in the UK can receive a state pension if they meet the same contribution and residency conditions as UK citizens… pic.twitter.com/FKq394adEU — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 22, 2025

The cruel irony of all of this is that in less than two years Farage will start receiving his EU pension.

READ NEXT: Iain Dale sums up Reform’s immigration pledge perfectly

Despite his staunch opposition to the European Union and all migrants, Nigel Farage is set to claim his EU pension in two years when he turns 63 in April 2027.

The former MEP and Brexit figurehead has previously confirmed that he will accept the pension, which is estimated to be worth around £73,000 annually.

Farage, who spent years criticising the EU’s financial system and campaigning for the UK’s exit, has faced criticism for accepting this benefit, yet remains unapologetic, arguing it’s a contractual entitlement.

The irony of the situation has not been lost on his critics, many of whom point out the apparent contradiction in Farage’s stance.

As someone who has continuously lambasted the EU for wasteful spending and bureaucracy, his decision to keep the pension has sparked heated debate.

However, Farage maintains that he’s merely accepting what he is entitled to after nearly two decades as a Member of the European Parliament.

This situation highlights the complex relationship many Eurosceptic politicians have with the institution they fought to leave.

For Farage, the pension may be seen as a final link to the EU, even as he continues to position himself as an advocate for a post-Brexit Britain free from its influence.