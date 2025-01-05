Nigel Farage has fired back at Elon Musk after the Tesla billionaire called for a change in leadership at Reform UK.

In a comical turn of events, Musk rowed back on his trans-Atlantic bromance with the honourable member for Clacton, telling his 200 million-plus followers that he “doesn’t have what it takes” to lead a party of five MPs.

Disagreements over whether Tommy Robinson, the convicted fraudster and known thug who is currently behind bars for breaking contempt of court laws, should be welcomed within the fold are at the heart of the feud.

Musk has been rallying behind the man also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, calling for him to be freed from prison and suggesting Jess Phillips should take his place instead.

The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025



It marks a head-spinning u-turn from the tech billionaire.

Just a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that he is mulling a donation to Reform that could be worth approximately £100 million. However, it isn’t clear if his latest outburst will jeopardise these plans.

Farage has always insisted that Robinson has no place in the political parties he is associated with.

And it’s a position that he is not willing to compromise.

Posting on X, the social media platform Musk owns, Farage said: “Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree.

“My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles.”

My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles. https://t.co/V7iccN6usS — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) January 5, 2025

