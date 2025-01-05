Strong, strong words indeed. Viewers tuning into Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday morning received a stark message from an ex-insider of the Conservative Party – who claims Robert Jenrick ‘has huge potential to incite hatred’.

Robert Jenrick branded ‘most dangerous politician in UK’ by former Tory advisor

Samuel Kasumu previously worked as a special advisor to Boris Johnson, and once had a role in Theresa May’s administration. So it is fair to say he’s come across some fairly unpalatable characters during his time in politics.

However, amid discussions about Elon Musk’s political influence and Nigel Farage’s ongoing courtship of the tech billionaire, Kasumu likely surprised a few when he sounded the alarm about Robert Jenrick. But he may well have a point.

Newark MP makes controversial grooming gang statement

Jenrick, who was recently caught wooing a far-right Twitter/X account in a London Economic exclusive, took to social media again on Saturday to wade in on the grooming gangs discussion – and he brazenly took a swipe at ‘British-Pakistani men’.

“For decades the most appalling crimes from predominantly British-Pakistani men were legalised and actively covered up to prevent disorder. This is final nail in the coffin for liberals who still cling to the argument that Britain is an integration success story.”

“The scandal started with the onset of mass migration. Importing hundreds of thousands of people from alien cultures, who possess medieval attitudes towards women, brought us here… This scandal shows why we must end it.” | Robert Jenrick

Who is Samuel Kasumu? Ex-Tory advisor slams Robert Jenrick

The comments have been rejected and rebuffed by many, with recent statistics indicating that Jenrick’s claims are not entirely accurate. This is, after all, a guy who was once reprimanded by Jonathan Gullis for his comments on migrants crossing the Channel.

However, Kasumu isn’t willing to accept this as a ‘difference of opinion’. Among other things, he called the shadow minister’s claims ‘unjustifiable and wrong’ – and also sugested he was a more dangerous individual than either Musk or Farage. Blimey…

“My blood is boiling because of what Robert Jenrick said. I don’t think that Elon Musk or Nigel Farage are the most dangerous individuals in our country. I think Mr. Jenrick has the potential to be the most divisive person in our political history.”

“I think some of his words over the last 12 months may result in some people maybe even dying because he has the potential to incite hatred in ways that I have never seen. His claims are inappropriate, unjustifiable, and wrong” | Samuel Kasumu