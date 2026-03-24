Nigel Farage’s hypocrisy has been laid bare after he decided to hold a Reform UK media stunt at Ipswich Town football club.

On Monday, Farage was in Suffolk to launch his party’s local election campaign, which included a far from warm reception in Felixstowe where he encountered a protest.

As part of the day though, the Clacton MP decided to get some photos taken at Championship football club Ipswich Town.

Farage held an Ipswich Town shirt with his name on, had pictures taken at their Portman Road stadium and visited the club’s dressing room.

I’ve never been too bad on the right wing. ✍️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/edW9hulPrO — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) March 24, 2026

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On Tuesday, Reform then shared a video of Farage’s visit to the stadium, in which he wished Ipswich best of luck for the rest of the season.

Best of luck to Ipswich Town Football Club for the rest of the season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/yBnE85f15S — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) March 24, 2026

But all this seems to be an incredible U-turn from Farage, who has voiced his staunch opposition to the worlds of football and politics mixing.

Back in 2021, when the likes of Farage were up in arms at the England team’s decision to take the knee before their matches at the European Championship’s that year, he shared a video calling explicitly to “keep politics out of football.”

And as recently as December 2024, Farage was on GB News calling for sport to be “apolitical.”

So, many were keen to remind Farage of this, and ask what had happened to his stance on the matter.

What happened to keeping politics out of football? pic.twitter.com/zYlwqOioKL — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) March 24, 2026

🚨 Keep politics out of football was always keep YOUR politics out of football. https://t.co/qpgQVsKvJA — Politics For You (@PoliticoForYou) March 24, 2026

*chuckles* no you misunderstood, I meant keep your politics out of football. My politics absolutely belong in football https://t.co/vukepy1JAW — Y (@tinscognito__) March 24, 2026

Others were critical of Ipswich Town for allowing the photo shoot to happen and associating themselves with Farage and Reform.

In one viral post, it was labelled “woeful judgement” from the football club and “PR suicide,” a sentiment echoed by several others.

Woeful judgement from @IpswichTown.



It looked bad yesterday when it was just a ‘conference room booking’.



This is PR suicide for a family club #itfc https://t.co/cZ7g0aCP4E — Elder Grizzly (@ElderGrizzly) March 24, 2026

Interesting PR decision from Ipswich Town here pic.twitter.com/yceNMosTC4 — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) March 24, 2026

The man who urged us to keep politics out of football, takes his political football on the road.



Ipswich Town now forever lumped into the far-right bandwagon of Farage.



They could be, briefly, in the Premiership next season.



A PR disaster, I’d suggest. https://t.co/2HrkJzyOKX — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 24, 2026

Another post suggested the football club’s sponsors may not be too pleased with their decision to host Farage.

I would hope *every* sponsor on that board is appalled. https://t.co/4IDJK7O2sc — Dan O'Hagan ⚽️🎙️ (@danohagan) March 24, 2026

The London Economic has approached Ipswich Town Football Club over the matter.