Nigel Farage’s hypocrisy has been laid bare after he decided to hold a Reform UK media stunt at Ipswich Town football club.
On Monday, Farage was in Suffolk to launch his party’s local election campaign, which included a far from warm reception in Felixstowe where he encountered a protest.
As part of the day though, the Clacton MP decided to get some photos taken at Championship football club Ipswich Town.
Farage held an Ipswich Town shirt with his name on, had pictures taken at their Portman Road stadium and visited the club’s dressing room.
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On Tuesday, Reform then shared a video of Farage’s visit to the stadium, in which he wished Ipswich best of luck for the rest of the season.
But all this seems to be an incredible U-turn from Farage, who has voiced his staunch opposition to the worlds of football and politics mixing.
Back in 2021, when the likes of Farage were up in arms at the England team’s decision to take the knee before their matches at the European Championship’s that year, he shared a video calling explicitly to “keep politics out of football.”
And as recently as December 2024, Farage was on GB News calling for sport to be “apolitical.”
So, many were keen to remind Farage of this, and ask what had happened to his stance on the matter.
Others were critical of Ipswich Town for allowing the photo shoot to happen and associating themselves with Farage and Reform.
In one viral post, it was labelled “woeful judgement” from the football club and “PR suicide,” a sentiment echoed by several others.
Another post suggested the football club’s sponsors may not be too pleased with their decision to host Farage.
The London Economic has approached Ipswich Town Football Club over the matter.