Nigel Farage was heckled by Jewish activists as he launched Reform UK’s Jewish Alliance.

On Tuesday, Farage held a press conference at a synagogue to announce his party’s Jewish Alliance.

He started off by saying “we shouldn’t even need to think about forming a Jewish Alliance within this political organisation”.

But during proceedings, activists from the Jewish group Na’amod disrupted Farage by heckling him.

One person said: “My ancestors fled pogroms, you incite them on refugees.”

A woman said: “My mother didn’t fight the Moseley fascists in Cable Street for this. An attack on one minority is an attack on all.”

Another woman shouted: “My grandmother fled Germany, you would deport her!”.

Eventually, the protestors were removed by security guards.

In a post on social media, the group labelled Farage “racist and antisemitic.”

“Na’amodniks reminded him and the attendees of what this party really stands for,” they wrote.

We won’t stand by while sacred spaces are used to sanitise the record of people who oppose everything our community stands for.”

Last year, a number of former classmates of Farage accused him of antisemitism and racism during their time together at Dulwich College.

This included allegations that he sang antisemitic songs at Jewish classmates.

Farage has denied the allegations.