Matt Goodwin has been accused of ‘chickening out’ of the first hustings for the Gorton and Denton by-election, citing “serious concerns about impartiality.”

On Tuesday (February 11), the first hustings had been scheduled to take place involving the candidates for the by-election, set to take place on February 26.

However, just hours before the debate was due to start, Reform candidate Goodwin announced he would not be attending.

He wrote in a statement on X: “I’ve never been one to shy away from a free and fair debate. However, I have serious concerns about the impartiality of the hustings that have been organised for tonight.”

The GB News host went on to claim that “previous statements by the organising group give the clear impression that a fair and level platform will not be provided for all candidates.”

Goodwin confirmed he was still planning on attending the “forthcoming Manchester Evening News hustings and the BBC’s by-election debate on Monday.”

Reacting on social media, many accused the hard-right academic of ‘chickening out’ of the hustings.

Some suggested Goodwin couldn’t “handle it outside of the GB News studio, his safe space.”

Others reckoned he was “too scared” to debate Green Party candidate Hannah Spencer.