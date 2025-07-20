Moments after Nigel Farage had finished speaking to Laura Kuenssberg in the BBC studios on Sunday, Stephen Flynn – sitting just a few metres away from the Reform leader – accused the populist politician of ‘collapsing the UK economy’ through his support for Brexit.

‘Nigel Farage orchestrated Brexit and collapsed the economy’ – Stephen Flynn

The SNP leader made the strong statement just days after Ed Davey and the Liberal Democrats raised concerns with OFCOM about how often the BBC have platformed Farage in recent months. Even with both appearing on the same show this morning, some still noticed a difference in time slots.

12 min – Nigel Farage's interview in which he didn't have answers to many of the questions asked by Laura Kuenssberg



7 mins – Ed Davey's interview in which he wanted to answer questions from Laura Kuenssberg but they conveniently ran out of time — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 20, 2025

However, it would be Stephen Flynn who raised the elephant in the room. He stated that Brexit had ‘made the UK smaller and poorer’, and advised Labour to start explaining to the public just how disastrous it has been – thanks largely to Nigel Farage’s promotion of the Leave campaign.

“On Brexit, everyone across the UK right now feels that Britain is broken. And the guy who orchestrated Brexit, Nigel Farage, doesn’t have to face the consequences of the economic damage that Brexit has done to the UK. It has made us smaller, it has made us poorer.”

“If Labour want to defeat Nigel Farage, they need to accept the premise that Brexit has been a disaster and explain to people across the UK that the only way, the best way to grow the economy is to get our public finances in a fit state, by realigning our relationship with the EU” | Stephen Flynn

Row over renewals sparks backlash from SNP leader

Flynn repeated his claims that the man currently favourite to become the next Prime Minister ‘has faced no consequences for collapsing the economy’, placing the Brexit blame square at the feet of Mr. Farage. He also urged the government to ‘present the facts’ when dealing with the right-wing leader.

“The best way to take Nigel Farage on is to deal with the facts. If he is coming for Scotland’s renewable energy sector, that risks thousands of jobs. He wants to sabotage our renewable future, and while doing so, faces no consequences for collapsing the UK economy through Brexit.” | Stephen Flynn