Nigel Farage has predicted that he is on course to be the next Prime Minister following a new forecast of the next general election.

Usually politicians remain rather coy in their ambitions, however the Reform UK leader has confidently stated his confidence, telling a conference in London that he believes Downing Street is his destiny.

READ NEXT: ‘Inconceivable’ that Nigel Farage was unaware of Nathan Gill’s pro-Russia statements

As per The Express, Farage said: “Are you talking to the next prime minister? I think so, yes.

“Politics is going through quite a revolution in our country at the moment, we’ve been used to two-party politics and it’s been there for a long time.

“Is this a reflection of my own incredible charisma, oratory, skills, track record? Or is it that I’m up against a bunch of absolutely useless, the worst political leaders we’ve ever seen in our lives?”

He continued: “Nothing works any more! Our tax burden is the highest it’s been since the end of World War 2, law and order in London is in decline, GDP per capita consistently falls quarter on quarter, and nothing is working. And if you criticise too much, as a result of the Online Safety Act, you’ll probably get a knock on the door from the police.

“So people are looking for a fresh alternative.”

These comments came after updated polls suggested that Reform could be in for a sizeable majority if a general election was called today.

Election Maps UK showed Farage’s party with a 52-seat majority with Labour’s number of MPs dropping by 308 to 103, but would still remain the opposition.

Nowcast Update: Reform Steady, Labour at lowest & Greens at highest since GE24.



RFM: 351 (+346), 31.0% – (52 Maj.)

LAB: 103 (-308), 20.3%

LDM: 76 (+4), 13.5%

SNP: 43 (+34), 2.7%

CON: 35 (-86), 17.8%

GRN: 8 (+4), 10.2%

PLC: 6 (+2), 1.0%

Oth: 9 (+4), 3.5%https://t.co/1ZvylUwECG pic.twitter.com/3ZfeXStwGK — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) October 12, 2025

Meanwhile, the Tories have done little to change their fortunes, predicted only 35 seats.

This would leave the Lib Dems as the third biggest party with 76 seats, followed by the SNP with 43 and the Green Party on 8.

Maybe he should deal with questions around Nathan Gill before eyeing up Number 10 though…