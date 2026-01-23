The latest Green Party political broadcast has been hailed by some as ‘one of the best ever.’

The political broadcast was shown on BBC One on Thursday evening just before 7pm, and was then shared on the Green Party’s social channels, where it has racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

The video shows leader Zack Polanski ask a simple question: “Why does it feel like everyone’s running all the time?”

Polanski then goes on to highlight many of the problems we all face, such as the cost of living, and question “when did everything become such a luxury?”

He then says we need to stop a look around, and see that almost all the wealth is heading to a select few at the top of the tree.

You can watch the whole thing below.

Reacting on social media, one person labelled it “one of the best party political broadcasts I have ever watched.”

This is, hands down, one of the best party political broadcasts I have ever watched. https://t.co/WLaPs3DnEG — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) January 22, 2026

Someone else said it was the “best party broadcast I’ve seen in decades,” a sentiment echoed by many others.

Best party broadcast I’ve seen in decades. — Cliff | AiSD 🟩 (@Cliffinkent) January 23, 2026

He’s good! Making the best party political ads I’ve ever seen. Simple, clear, persuasive. “Make hope normal again” https://t.co/wjp0DC0Wto — Jim Scrivener 🇺🇳🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇭🇺🇬🇪 (@jimscriv) January 23, 2026

I'll qualify this by saying I'm not decided on where my vote will go at the next general election, but this is superb. Greens are the most competent communicators out there right now. https://t.co/Lbz9MEVzVm — Chris McDermott OLY (@ChristopherMcD_) January 22, 2026

Another great video from @ZackPolanski who obviously has some very good people working with him to produce these videos. How different from the Westminster suits and wooden man Starmer. He's young, he's active, he talks common sense – and hell, he's actually likeable. https://t.co/hAQEqQaIHN — Enid Shelmerdine (@eshelm) January 22, 2026

The broadcast comes at the end of a pretty good week for the Greens, in which they jumped to their joint-highest ever polling with YouGov and also claimed their first ever seat gain from Reform.

Polling has also found that the party are the most popular amongst under-50s in the UK.